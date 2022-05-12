No need for ECB relief response over Ukraine at the moment- Enria
05/12/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no need at the moment for relief measures from the European Central Bank in response to the war in Ukraine, the bank's top supervisor Andrea Enria said, adding that the bank was not planning 'one-size-fits-all' restrictions of banks' dividends.
"We will discuss with each and every bank their capital trajectory and their plans to pay dividends," Enria said in a interview with Greek state ERT TV published on Thursday.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)