'No need to panic,' China official says of coronavirus variants

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - There is no sign new coronavirus
variants will affect the immune impact of a vaccine that China
has just authorised for public use, a disease control official
was quoted as saying on Friday.
The shot by an affiliate of state-backed company Sinopharm
was approved on Thursday, the day after news of China's first
imported case of a variant spreading in Britain.
"No need to panic," Xu Wenbo, an official at the Chinese
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told state TV.
"The mutated variant, compared with previous mutated
variants .... has no obvious change so far in its ability to
cause disease," he added.
He said no impact of variants on the vaccine's immune effect
had been detected.
The variant which British scientists have named "VUI –
202012/01" includes a genetic mutation in the "spike" protein,
which could theoretically result in easier spread of COVID-19.
Xu added that mutation in the virus' protein would not
effect the sensitivity of most Chinese-made COVID-19 tests that
target the virus' nucleic acids, which carry genetic
information.
