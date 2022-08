"The purchase of a second batch was included in the original plan and the related contract," the Turkish defence official said.

"The process is ongoing and there are no new agreements," the official added.

Turkey's initial 2020 purchase of the Russian S-400 system angered the United States, a NATO ally, which imposed sanctions on Turkish defence officials in retaliation.

