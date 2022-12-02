No plans to go back to Congress to change inflation act - White House

"We don't have any plans to go back to Congress for legislative changes to the inflation," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "For any historic legislation like IRA there is a complex implementation and process which is actively under way at federal agencies," she said.

During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday, Biden said "There are tweaks that we can make that can fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate and/or be on their own."

European countries worry tax breaks in the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act for North American companies will disadvantage their own.

"There are ways we can address Europe's concerns," Jean-Pierre said. "This is a matter we are working out through substantive consultations in European counterparts," she said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)