FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 14 (Reuters) - The South American
drought was the top story in grain and oilseed markets just a
few weeks ago before the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated into
a full-scale invasion, turning the world’s attention to global
food security amid the Black Sea export halt.
Drought concerns in South America were completely warranted,
as top soybean exporter Brazil suffered its worst crop losses in
recent memory. Argentina, the leading supplier of soy products
and No. 3 in corn, will experience a second consecutive year of
weather-related yield cuts.
But Brazil’s upcoming corn crop may be more important than
ever in light of the crisis in No. 4 exporter Ukraine, where
corn shipments are now minimal and the fate of the upcoming
harvest is unknown. Brazilian farmers are also hoping to bounce
back from last year’s terrible second corn harvest.
In the meantime, U.S. corn exporters could secure more
business in the coming months if Brazil’s crop falters. However,
demand was not necessarily rerouted to the top corn supplier
last year despite Brazil’s shortfall.
BRAZIL EYES SUCCESS
Brazil’s heavily exported second corn crop is set to make up
three-fourths of its total corn output this year, and planting
is nearing completion in the main growing regions.
The country expects its second corn production to rise 42% over
last year’s disaster outcome.
Brazil’s soybean crop, which is 64% harvested, is expected
to be so poor that there is not a good, recent analog for
comparison. However, there have been years where soybean yield
missed and second corn was good and vice versa, so the soybean
problem may not necessarily translate to a corn problem.
Second corn harvest usually starts up in June and
accelerates in July, placing emphasis on weather until then,
especially in May. Conditions are unusually dry in southern
Brazil, though there have been some showers in the last couple
of weeks.
Rio Grande do Sul got the brunt of the drought, which
slashed soybean production to half of usual levels. Luckily it
does not produce second corn, but Parana, also suffering from
dryness, is normally the No. 2 corn grower. Drought and late
season cold last year chopped Parana’s second corn yields in
half.
One major advantage for this year’s crop over last is that
second corn planting has been efficient this year versus big
delays in 2021. Late corn planting raises the risk of dry season
beginning while the crop is in its critical yield formation
period, particularly in the center-west states.
Refinitiv weather research predicts March-May could feature
dryness in some second corn areas, though confidence on
precipitation is low in general. However, the chances for that
period to be cooler than normal could help partially offset any
dry conditions that may arise.
Refinitiv also suggests rains could increase in Argentina in
the coming weeks and months, though it would be helpful only to
the later-planted crops. The Rosario grains exchange last week
pegged Argentina’s corn crop at 47.7 million tonnes versus
early-season ideas around 56 million.
Argentina’s corn harvest was about 8% complete mid-last
week.
U.S. EXPORTERS WAIT IN WINGS
Brazil’s sharp corn losses last year reduced the country’s
exports to about 21 million tonnes from nearly 35 million a year
earlier, the same outlook for the current year. Last year, crop
problems for Brazil’s second corn did not become apparent until
at least May, and the severity was not understood until a couple
of months later.
But 2020-21 U.S. corn sales from May 1 forward hit an
eight-year low despite expectations for Brazil to provide a
boost. In fairness, sales and exports already sat at record
levels at the halfway point of last marketing year.
U.S. corn exports in 2021-22, which ends Aug. 31, are
expected to drop 9% from last year’s record. Although there may
be room to expand that target if necessary, it will come at a
price for customers.
U.S. September-January corn shipments were nearly identical
to the year-ago levels, but this year’s volume was valued at
$5.9 billion, up more than one-third on the year.
Global corn buyers were either plenty covered by mid-2021 or
prices were deemed too steep, but it is uncertain if they could
weather a second consecutive shortfall in Brazil without turning
to the United States, especially if Ukrainian availability
remains low.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
