(Reuters) - A senior official of the militant Islamist group Hamas, Osama Hamdan, said on Saturday there has been no progress in ceasefire talks with Israel over the Gaza war.

The Palestinian group is still ready to "deal positively" with any ceasefire proposal that ends the war, Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut.

(Reporting by Nidal Al Maghrabi and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Frances Kerry)