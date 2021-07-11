No room for tax cuts, says German conservative Laschet

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - The conservative front runner to
succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor ruled out cutting
taxes after the next general election, saying a return to full
employment would be the best way to steady public finances after
the coronavirus pandemic.
"No tax cuts now - we don't have the money," Armin Laschet,
leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), told ARD public
television in an interview on Sunday.
Laschet won a bruising battle to lead the ruling CDU earlier
this year and, with the party now leading the opinion polls, is
favourite to succeed Merkel, who is standing down after 16 years
in power after the September vote.
The 60-year-old premier of Germany's most populous state,
North Rhine-Westphalia, has positioned himself as a continuity
candidate and, in his remarks on the economy, also ruled out the
idea of tax increases.
"The key question is: How do we achieve better revenues for
the state after the pandemic?" said Laschet, in answer to a
question from a young CDU activist.
"My answer is that we have, during the crisis, spent a lot
of money to keep liquidity in the companies so that they can
invest. To raise taxes now would be exactly the wrong thing to
do."
Before the pandemic, Germany had run budget surpluses while
not raising taxes thanks to increasing employment, he added: "We
want to stick to that approach."
In the latest opinion poll by INSA for Bild am Sonntag, the
CDU led on 28%, ahead of its junior coalition partners the
Social Democrats and the opposition Greens, both on 17%.
Laschet declined to be drawn on which coalition partner or
partners he might prefer to team up with and added that, if
defeated, he would resign as state premier and come to Berlin to
lead the parliamentary opposition.
"We aren't talking about losing," he said.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)