Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

No sign that foreign state was behind German rail sabotage - police

10/09/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - German rail union strike in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said it had not excluded political motives in the suspected sabotage of communication cables on Germany's rail network on Saturday but that there was no sign of any involvement by a foreign state or terrorism.

A spokesperson for the Berlin criminal police bureau said on Sunday that it was still investigating the sabotage of radio communication cables in Berlin and Herne in North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW), which halted all rail traffic in northern Germany for around three hours on Saturday.

Germany's federal police has handed the case over to Berlin and NRW criminal police bureaus.

This is not the first time there have been attacks - often linked to leftwing extremists - on the communications system of state rail operator Deutsche Bahn, although it is the biggest one in recent years.

Fears have grown since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines of targeted assaults on Germany's critical infrastructure.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:18aCanada's economy has scope to slow with 'exceptionally high' vacant jobs -central bank gov
RE
09:33aU.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine
RE
09:22aSaudi utility partly owned by Aramco and PIF sets IPO price range
RE
09:21aTotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October
RE
08:47a'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand nursery massacre asleep under blanket
RE
08:24aTurkey's 'disinformation' bill to have pre-election 'chilling effect' -Europe watchdog
RE
08:16aNo sign that foreign state was behind German rail sabotage - police
RE
07:50aLesotho's new party set for election win, early results show
RE
07:49aS.Africa's Eskom says stage 2 loadshedding from Monday- Wednesday
RE
07:43aLesotho's new party set for election win, early results show
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports
2Cars queue to leave Crimea after bridge blast
3Scotland's Sturgeon: confident independence vote can happen next year
4'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand nursery massacre asleep under blank..
5Turkey's 'disinformation' bill to have pre-election 'chilling effect' -..

HOT NEWS