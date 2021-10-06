Nobel Laureate explains role of G-protein coupled receptors to treat disease in Feinstein Institutes' Match Lecture

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research hosted a Match Lecture by 2012 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Robert Lefkowitz, MD, who discussed the function and regulation of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) in regards to how cells communicate and control physiological processes in humans.

Robert Lefkowitz, MD speaks with a colleague. (Credit: Duke University Medical Center)

A pioneer in molecular pharmacology, Dr. Lefkowitz has dedicated more than five decades of research to discovering and understanding the function of GPCRs, particularly how to turn off – known as desensitization -- the receptors. These receptors are responsible for the senses of sweet and bitter taste and smell, among many other essential functions. Dr. Lefkowitz’s discoveries have had a significant clinical impact on the development of prescription drugs. More than a third of all prescription drug sales are of those that target the receptors, Dr. Lefkowitz and his team discovered.

In a virtual presentation to Feinstein Institutes’ researchers and staff, Dr. Lefkowitz discussed GPCRs, the future of his research and how new findings may help cure some of the world’s most serious diseases.

“If we can understand how cells communicate, we can control the body’s functions and often disrupt harmful processes, like uncontrolled inflammation in autoimmune diseases as an example,” said Dr. Lefkowitz, James B. Duke distinguished professor of medicine and professor of biochemistry at Duke University Medical Center. “We have made great scientific strides and I hope that by passing on the knowledge today one day, it will lead to new treatments for people who need them.”

The Match Lecture on October 5 was made possible by an endowment from the late Robert K. Match and his family and is held regularly by the Feinstein Institutes. The Match Lecture invites Nobel Laureate scientists from around the world to speak to its faculty and staff.

