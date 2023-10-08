STORY: British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released and returned to London last year, nearly six years after she was arrested in Tehran, said she spent her whole time in prison with Mohammadi.

The Nobel committee said the prize honored those behind recent unprecedented demonstrations in Iran and called for the release of Mohammadi, 51, who has campaigned for three decades for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty.

"I am very thrilled," Zaghari-Ratcliffe said at an event at the British opposition Labour Party's annual women's conference in northern England, paying tribute to Mohammadi's "fearless fighting for freedom".

"I think it will also shine a light on the plight of us as Iranian women, so it will be good for everyone, for all of us," she added."

Iran, which has called the country's recent protests Western-led subversion, accused the Nobel committee of meddling and politicising the issue of human rights.