Noble Announces Acquisition of TSSi, Expanding Its Global Supply Chain and Logistics Services for U.S. Military and Government

03/25/2021 | 10:41am EDT
Noble Supply & Logistics, an industry leader in Global Supply Chain Management, Logistics, DoD Mission Support, and Technology, announces the acquisition of Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc.® (TSSi). TSSi, a decades-long provider of Special Operations Equipment (SOE), brings a specialized supply chain, an experienced team, and tailored logistics solutions to Noble's growing SOE support to Military and other Government customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005644/en/

"I am thrilled to join forces with TSSi and expand our product offering to our customers," said Tom Noble, Co-Founder, and CEO of Noble. "This acquisition brings together two companies that are razor-focused on ensuring that our warfighters and government customers have the supplies, gear, and equipment they need to complete their missions. Both companies complement each other extremely well, and we are looking forward to working together to add value to the DOD supply chain."

The Noble-TSSi partnership expands the companies' capabilities in meeting customers' requirements for competitive pricing on a broad range of SOE equipment, dedicated customer service, and product expertise, along with established vendor relationships and agreements to serve Military and Government customers better.

Since 2003, Noble has worked with Military and Government customers to find better products, prices, transportation, and services at worldwide locations. This new partnership with TSSi means that our customers can expeditiously procure both MRO and SOE products from one company.

"No question that Noble is the right home for TSSi,” said Bill Strang, TSSi’s Founder and CEO. “After more than 40 years of supporting those who serve and defend this country, it is important that our mission continue to grow and provide our customers with the best operational support equipment and services available. This partnership will provide our customers with more choices, better prices, and consistently reliable delivery."

About Noble

Boston-based Noble Supply & Logistics is a leading provider of supply chain management, logistics, mission support, and technology/e-commerce solutions for the U.S. Military, Federal, state, and local governments. Noble is in business to ensure that those who serve our Nation have all the supplies, gear, and equipment they need to complete their missions. From Special Operations Equipment and MRO products for the U.S. Military to hurricane relief aid, PPE, and supplies to fight COVID-19, Noble provides the materials and equipment the U.S. Government needs to face today's challenges.

Noble's global footprint includes operation centers, distribution centers, and consolidation points positioned to expedite deliveries and enhance product availability. A distributor for more than 11,000 manufacturers, the company stocks over one million items in warehouses across the United States and throughout CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and INDOPACOM. Noble maintains a contract portfolio with a ceiling value of $40B. For more information, visit https://www.noble.com/

About TSSi

Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc.® (TSSi), located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, was founded in 1980 by Bill Strang. For more than 40 years, TSSi has provided the highest quality equipment and solutions for Military, law enforcement, and disaster response professionals worldwide. TSSi is a recognized leader in providing tactical and specialized operational equipment to the U.S. Special Operations community and federal, state, and local law enforcement and disaster recovery professionals. The company maintains 100,000 best-selling items in inventory, a warehouse facility located on a major shipping route, established partnerships with the industry's leading suppliers, and is known for having the highest standards of professionalism and uncompromising integrity. For more information, visit https://www.tssi-ops.com/


© Business Wire 2021
