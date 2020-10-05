Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Noction Releases IRP v3.10.7 and the IRP Global Management Interface

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 09:10am EDT

The New IRP Global Management Interface from Noction delivers enhanced visibility, network optimization control, ease of multiple Intelligent Routing Platform instances management to organizations with distributed network infrastructures.

Noction Inc., a provider of cutting edge network optimization and traffic analysis technologies, today announced the release of IRP v 3.10.7 and the immediate availability of its new IRP Global Management Interface (GMI) product.

GMI, featuring a modern and intuitive frontend, is a single pane of glass interface that allows administrators to manage multiple Noction Intelligent Routing Platform instances and get access to various data and statistics for those instances from one, easy to access application.

Administrators now have one place to:

  • Monitor and configure multiple IRP instances;
  • Get comprehensive distributed networks’ performance analytics;
  • Facilitate network troubleshooting;
  • Automatically manage bandwidth levels for provider groups from various points of presence using the Global Commit feature.

The GMI’s new Global Commit feature

Many companies nowadays have contractual agreements with ISPs that impose an overall limitation on bandwidth usage regardless of the number of connection links or geographic locations. However, measuring and managing bandwidth levels in such cases can be complicated, costly, and time-consuming.

Here’s where the GMI’s Global Commit feature comes in handy. Multiple links to a specific ISP or multiple ISPs from various Points of Presence can now be grouped together with the predefined bandwidth usage thresholds levels. Once such global provider groups are configured, the system will automatically control and shape their bandwidth levels, ensuring that the contractual agreements with ISPs get respected at all times, and there are never any unexpected overages, regardless of where and how you are connected.

“As the size and complexity of the WANs grow, administrators come under great pressure to deliver flawless network end-user experience. Moreso, they are expected to always stay in the know of all the network operation details for all the distributed locations,” said John Strong, CEO at Noction. “With GMI, engineers can gain valuable real-time network performance optimization insights and configure multiple IRP instances from one user-friendly application.”

About Noction

Noction is an independent industry-leading technology company with the main area of expertise in network traffic analysis and BGP network performance automation, enabling enterprises to take full advantage of the maximum network performance for business-critical applications such as e-commerce, VoIP, and media streaming across IP networks. For more information, visit https://www.noction.com/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aEASTNINE : Nomination Committee for Eastnine's 2021 Annual General Meeting
AQ
09:31aZINZINO AB (PUBL) : Preliminary sales report q3 2020
AQ
09:31aCOPPER MOUNTAIN MINING : Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Notification
AQ
09:31aSUN PACIFIC HOLDING CORP : 's Subsidiary Street Smart Outdoor Corp Announces 5 Year Agreement with Township of Howell, New Jersey; Adding up to 40 New Advertising displays
AQ
09:31aBRIDGELINE DIGITAL : End of Year Corporate Update
AQ
09:31aMEDXTRACTOR : Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
09:31aCOPPER MOUNTAIN MINING : Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Notification
PR
09:31aSABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For October 2020
PR
09:31aAutonomous Trucking Startup Locomation to Leverage Nvidia Drive Agx Orin For human-guided Autonomous Convoying
BU
09:31aVELODYNE LIDAR : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
2EQUINOR ASA : Risk assets rise on stimulus hopes and Trump's health progress
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : After Wirecard, a pitch for bigger DAX with stricter rules
4PHOTOCURE ASA : PHOTOCURE : announces new Cevira patent in Europe
5NH FOODS LTD. : Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group