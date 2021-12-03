Nodal Exchange Wins Exchange of the Year at FOW International Awards 2021

Nodal Exchange has been named Exchange of the Year – The Americas and Canada at the FOW International Awards 2021. The FOW International Awards recognize the best and the brightest innovations in the derivatives industry.

Nodal Exchange is the market leader in North American power futures having the majority share of the open interest with a record 1.157 billion MWh at the end of November 2021. Nodal also continues to grow its position in the U.S. environmental markets. Environmental futures open interest at the end of November 2021 was a record 166,236 lots, up 70% from the prior year. Nodal is a leader in innovation, having introduced the largest suites of power and environmental contracts in the world.

“Nodal is honored to receive the Exchange of the Year award from FOW Global Investor," said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “We are grateful for the support of our entire trading and clearing community without which this achievement would not have been possible, and we are so pleased that FOW has recognized our success.”

FOW presented the Exchange of the Year – The Americas and Canada award to Nodal Exchange at a ceremony in London on December 2nd.

ABOUT NODAL

Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American commodities markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts and the world’s largest set of environmental contracts. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. In addition, Nodal Exchange offers natural gas and environmental contracts. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC.

