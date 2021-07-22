Log in
Nodle : Announces Partnership with ESTV

07/22/2021 | 09:05am EDT
The Nodle Network Expands Into Gaming and Esports With Nodle Cash

Nodle, a citizen-powered decentralized wireless network that provides low-cost, secure connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), announces a strategic partnership with ESTV, the global leader in eSports content streaming. With ESTV boasting over 29.6M unique viewers and 124.8M viewership minutes worldwide, the partnership looks to dramatically increase the reach of the Nodle Network, introduce new revenue streams for ESTV through mining Nodle Cash, and further enhance their user experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005631/en/

Nodle Announces Partnership with ESTV (Photo: Nodle)

Nodle Announces Partnership with ESTV (Photo: Nodle)

For ESTV, the Nodle networking library will be built into the upcoming release of ESTV’s mobile app, while the Nodle Cash app will be prominently seen and promoted throughout ESTV’s 24/7 global broadcasts. ESTV will gain an additional source of revenue and each user can easily opt-in to passively earn Nodle Cash, all while watching in their favorite teams and streams. In turn, users will be able to convert earnings to ESTV gear and other ESTV offerings.

Nodle Cash can not only be earned by any mobile gamer through the Nodle Cash app, but also inside the ESTV mobile app. ESTV network, tournaments, anchors, athletes, celebrities and ESTV current and future partners will also promote Nodle Cash App downloads to gamers around the world.

Nodle Cash is remotely mined through the use of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and an algorithm called “Proof of Connectivity.” This allows anyone with a smartphone to automatically scan for nearby BLE-enabled IoT devices and sensors, and move tiny bits of data, such as location, temperature, air quality, foot traffic, and more through their phone and up to the cloud. In addition, all transactions are encrypted to protect privacy. Nodle customer types like enterprises, manufacturers, and smart cities pay for receiving data insights coming from IoT devices and sensors to improve decision-making, and in return, users who lend their Bluetooth and Internet access get rewarded in Nodle Cash.

“This will be one of our first major collaborations in bridging the Nodle Network to the booming world of gaming and esports,” says Micha Benoliel, CEO and Co-Founder of Nodle.

“We are thrilled to have our Nodle brand associated with ESTV and can’t wait to see it being used in tournaments where everyone wins with Nodle Cash,” added Garrett Kinsman, VP of Sales and Growth and Co-Founder of Nodle.

Eric Yoon, Founder & CEO of ESTV commented: “We are excited to partner with Nodle to deliver their technology to our upcoming ESTV mobile app. Global ESTV users will be able to earn Nodle Cash while watching live tournament events, as well as while enjoying our vast ESTV content library. The more our viewers view content on the ESTV mobile app, the more Nodle Cash they'll earn. This partnership is truly a win-win-win for ESTV viewers and users, Nodle, and ESTV!”

ESTV is currently distributed in 45 countries via Over The Top platforms including Roku Live Channel, Sling TV, Amazon Fire TV, Rakuten TV, PLEX, etc. and on most Connected TV platforms including Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO, TCL, Hisense, etc.

###

Nodle’s CEO and Co-Founder Micha Benoliel is available for interviews.

About Nodle | The Citizen Network™:
Nodle is building the largest decentralized wireless network on Earth to connect and secure the next trillion Things. The Nodle Network is powered by millions of Bluetooth-enabled smartphones that earn Nodle Cash for providing connectivity to nearby Bluetooth-enabled IoT devices and sensors. App developers and publishers have the opportunity to monetize their applications via the Nodle networking library which enables them to mine Nodle Cash for helping the network grow. Nodle’s powerful privacy-first IoT stack allows for various use cases including connecting and securing physical assets, tracking lost or valuable items, capturing sensor data, security certificates, providing decision-making insights for consumer electronics manufacturers, enterprises, smart cities, and the finance industry, and much more. The Nodle Cash app is available for iOS or Android.

Twitter | Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium | GitHub | Website

About ESTV
ESTV is the first 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports in the U.S. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku® Channel (U.S. & Canada), Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Dish® Sling TV, VIZIO, Rakuten TV (Europe), TCL TV (worldwide), ZEASN (worldwide), Hisense Sharp (worldwide), RAD TV (Playstation, Google TV & Android TV), EASY TV (Brazil), Select TV, TikiLIVE, XOD Global (worldwide), Simul-TV in the U.S. and international territories as well as over the air network for local media market. We are also available on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook platforms and streams live linear feed and AVOD services. ESTV partners with the world's top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. ESTV is also an exclusive media broadcast partner of the Department of Defense Joint Base Lewis McChord and NFL Alumni esports events. For more information, please visit www.estv.co.


© Business Wire 2021
