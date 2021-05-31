Log in
Noema Pharma to Attend Investor Conferences in June and July 2021

05/31/2021 | 02:00am EDT
BASEL, Switzerland, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma (“Noema”) AG, a Swiss clinical-stage company targeting orphan neurological disorders, today announces it will attend several investor conferences during June and July.

Luigi Costa, Chief Executive Officer, and George Garibaldi, Chief Medical Officer, will present the latest developments at Noema Pharma following the oversubscribed Series A financing round conducted in December 2020, in which Noema raised CHF54 million ($59 million USD) to fund further development of its promising clinical-stage pipeline.

Details of the conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, virtual, June 1-4, 2021
    Luigi Costa and George Garibaldi will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings from June 1 to June 3, 2021. On Friday, June 4, Luigi Costa will present from 10:30 to 10:55 am CET / 4:30 to 4:55 am EST.
  • LifeSci Partners Summer Private Company Symposium, virtual, July 21-23, 2021
    Luigi Costa and George Garibaldi will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings

About Noema Pharma
Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a Swiss-based company targeting orphan neurological disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The company is developing four mid-clinical-stage therapeutic products in-licensed from Roche and with strong safety packages. Lead product NOE-101, an mGluR5 inhibitor, is Phase 2b-ready for two indications: persistent seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN). NOE-105, a PDE10A inhibitor, is in preparation for Phase 2b testing to treat Tourette Syndrome. The Company is undertaking validation studies in undisclosed indications for two additional clinical-stage assets, NOE-109, an mGluR2/3 inhibitor, and NOE-115, a triple re-uptake inhibitor. Noema Pharma was founded with the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Investors include Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Invus and Biomed Partners.

Contacts

Noema Pharma
Luigi Costa
Chief Executive Officer
info@noemapharma.com		Investors & Media
LifeSci Advisors – Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 (0) 76 735 01 31


