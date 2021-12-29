Nolan Capital, Inc. Announces Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Coastal Farm & Ranch, the Northwest's Leading Ranch and Country Lifestyle Retailer

Nolan Capital is now majority partner and is confident in the opportunity to continue growth and develop a prominent Western U.S. farm and home retailer of scale

Coastal Farm & Ranch, the Northwest’s leading ranch and country lifestyle retailer, announced that it has transitioned to a new ownership group with Nolan Capital as the majority partner.

Buzz Wheeler, the owner of Coastal since 1990, will maintain an ownership stake and continue to advise the company’s growth as a member of the board. Lori McKinnon, CEO who has worked for the company since 1995, will continue in her role.

“Building Coastal Farm & Ranch into the company it is today has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of our support for Northwest communities,” said Buzz Wheeler, the owner of Coastal since 1990. “This decision was made with the utmost care for my family, our employees and the company’s future. We are transitioning Coastal from one West Coast family to another, and I am confident that the business is set up for continued success with Lori and Nolan Capital.”

The partnership with Nolan Capital marks an exciting next step for Coastal, as Nolan Capital will partner with Coastal’s leadership to identify opportunities for growth and investment. With a store footprint in both Washington and Oregon, Coastal is well-positioned to serve a growing customer base of farm and ranch operators, lifestyle shoppers, outdoor enthusiasts, pet owners, and more. The company’s experienced management team has contributed to a robust growth trajectory as Coastal has grown into the largest independent farm and home retailer in the Pacific Northwest. Coastal’s productive fleet of stores thrive with a local brand presence and have consistently delivered strong financial performance, with sales increasing each year since 2009.

“Coastal’s growth and resiliency is a testament to the team, culture and operation that Buzz has created,” said Peter Nolan, Chairman of Nolan Capital. “Lori also excels in her multi-faceted leadership role and we trust that with her heading up operations, the company is in a strong position for continued success. With the collective knowledge, expertise and resources of our partnership, we can grow Coastal into one of the leading retail brands on the West Coast.”

Larry Hayward, CEO of Del Mar Ventures, will join Coastal’s ownership group and serve as non-executive chairman of the board. Hayward made a meaningful investment in Coastal alongside Nolan Capital and he will play a strategic role in advising the company’s growth. Hayward was previously the CEO of Leslie’s Poolmart, as well as Carr-Gottstein Foods Co.

Ted Nark will also join Coastal’s ownership group and serve on the board. Nark is participating in the investment alongside Nolan Capital and will maintain an active advisory role, leveraging his extensive operating experience. Mr. Nark is currently a Managing Director of KRG Capital Partners. He was previously a partner at Leonard Green & Partners and from 2002 to 2006, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of White Cap Construction Supply.

About Coastal Farm & Ranch

Coastal Farm & Ranch is a West Coast-owned and operated farm and ranch lifestyle retailer. Since 1963, customers have trusted Coastal to provide the best experience, products and service that allow them to live their lifestyle. With a deep belief in serving the community and acting with integrity, Coastal has grown to 1,100 associates and 20 locations across the Northwest.

About Nolan Capital, Inc.

Nolan Capital is the family office of Peter Nolan. Peter has more than 39 years of investing experience and was the former Managing Partner of Leonard Green and Partners in Los Angeles, California. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Leonard Green. Peter has investment experience in a variety of sectors, such as consumer products and services, retail and restaurants, manufacturing, distribution, industrial products, business services, government services and healthcare. Nolan Capital invests in leading middle-market companies. Led by Peter J. Nolan, Nolan Capital executes and manages control investments in operating companies, real estate and other investments on behalf of the Nolan family.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005365/en/