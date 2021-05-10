Nolan Capital to Acquire Pyramid Enterprises Inc, dba Rocky Mountain Recreation Company

Pyramid Enterprises dba Rocky Mountain Recreation Company (RMRC) based in Santa Clarita, CA announces that Nolan Capital, Inc., the family office of Peter Nolan, has become the company’s new owner. This sale will enable RMRC to continue expanding its operations, which now include the management of campgrounds, marinas, day use areas and other recreation sites for Federal, State and Local Agencies.

Rocky Mountain Recreation Company is a family business founded by Chet Roberts over 40 years ago. Chet and Traci Roberts will remain active in the business, with Chet and Traci both serving as executives of the company. They will ensure Rocky Mountain Recreation Company upholds its core mission of providing services to the public that exceed their expectations.

Nolan Capital, Inc., also a family business, is headquartered in Hermosa Beach, Calif., with controlling ownership interests in other retail endeavors, restaurant operations, manufacturing and real estate investments. Nolan Capital takes a long-term investment perspective focusing on high quality, enduring businesses.

"We are very excited for this new phase in Rocky Mountain Recreation Company’s history," said Chet Roberts, RMRC founder and now Vice President. "The team at Nolan Capital brings great opportunities which can help us continue to grow our business. We believe there is alignment of values of optimizing the recreation potential of our natural environment while also preserving these special outdoor areas."

Peter Nolan, Chairman of Nolan Capital, said the following, "We are extraordinarily proud to invest in Rocky Mountain Recreation Company. RMRC has a history of exceptional service in the outdoor recreation space and it is our goal to continue to build upon their success. We are committed to providing outstanding service to our guests all while protecting the natural environments in which we operate. We hope to build on the legacy built by Chet and Traci Roberts. We look forward to working with the dedicated team at Rocky Mountain."

About Rocky Mountain Recreation Company

Pyramid Enterprises, Inc. (dba Rocky Mountain Recreation Co.) has been working as a concessioner for over 40 years. The company provides management services at over 175 campgrounds and 19 recreational lakes for Federal, State and Local Agencies including the U.S. Forest Service in California, Colorado, New Mexico and Washington. Their services include the maintenance and management of marinas, campgrounds, water recreation facilities, fast food service, fuel docks, boat rentals, bait and tackle stores and the sale of sundry items and services. The mission of RMRC is to optimize the recreation potential of our natural environment while preserving the inherent characteristics of the area, and to offer guests the best customer service, ensuring they leave with a positive and memorable experience.

About Nolan Capital, Inc.

Nolan Capital is the family office for Peter Nolan. Peter has over 39 years of investing experience and was the former Managing Partner of Leonard Green and Partners in Los Angeles, California. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Leonard Green. Peter has investment experience in a variety of sectors, such as consumer products and services, retail and restaurants, manufacturing, distribution, industrial products, business services, government services and healthcare. Nolan Capital partners with leading middle-market companies that have proven management teams. Led by Peter J. Nolan, Nolan Capital executes and manages private equity, real estate and other investments on behalf of the Nolan family.

