Nolan Joins First Citizens as Director of Investment Strategy

04/13/2021 | 11:15am EDT
RALEIGH, N.C., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick Nolan has joined First Citizens Bank as director of Investment Strategy.

In this key role, Nolan leads the bank’s investment offerings, including portfolio construction, asset allocation and manager research. He also provides oversight and development for the group’s products and services. He reports to First Citizens Chief Investment Officer Brent Ciliano.

“Patrick is a highly talented investment professional who brings a depth of industry knowledge to our company,” said Michael Wilson, First Citizens Wealth Management Executive. “With his considerable expertise and diverse skill set, he will play an active and important role in further developing our investment strategy. We're excited to welcome him to our team.”

Nolan has nearly 25 years of industry experience and joins First Citizens from BlackRock, where he helped create its Portfolio Solutions team. He and his team at BlackRock provided consulting on portfolio construction and risk management to assist institutional investors and financial advisors with asset allocation, portfolio structure and implementation decisions.

Nolan has also authored numerous papers on topics related to investment portfolio construction and strategy. He began his career at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 1997, which was acquired by BlackRock in 2006.

Nolan received a bachelor’s degree in economics with a concentration in accounting from Rutgers University. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and Series 7, 24, 63 and 66 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) licenses.

Founded in 1898, First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. For more information, visit firstcitizens.com.

First Citizens Wealth Management is a registered trademark of First Citizens BancShares, Inc.  First Citizens Wealth Management products and services are offered by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC; First Citizens Investor Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor; and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Contact: Frank Smith
  First Citizens Bank
  919.716.4121

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65ea1942-798f-4d6e-824c-d40c2f9416ce


Primary Logo

Patrick Nolan, director of Investment Strategy, First Citizens Bank

Patrick Nolan has joined Raleigh, North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens Bank as director of Investment Strategy.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
