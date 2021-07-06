Nomad Foods : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information

NOMAD FOODS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TACK-ON NOTES OFFERING Feltham, England-July6, 2021. Nomad Foods Limited ("Nomad Foods" or the "Company") today announces that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the "Issuer"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has priced its private offering of €50.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional 2.50% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Additional Notes"), representing a tack-on offering to its €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 issued on June 24, 2021, subject to market and other customary conditions (the "Offering"). The Additional Notes will be guaranteed and secured on a senior basis by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries and are expected to form one series with the previously issued notes and to be admitted for trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Offering is expected to close on July 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. However, no assurance can be given that the Offering will be completed, or, if completed, as to the terms on which it will be completed. About Nomad Foods Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com. Nomad Foods Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Taposh Bari, CFA Nomad Foods Limited +1-718-290-7950 John Mills ICR, Partner +1-646-277-1254 Media Contact Felipe Ucros Gladstone Place Partners +1-212-230-5930 Important Regulatory Notices This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

