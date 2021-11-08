Log in
Nomad Transportable Power Systems Names Chris McKay General Manager

11/08/2021 | 08:54am EST
Energy Storage Veteran Tapped to Lead Deployment of Mobile Power Solutions

In preparation for the rollout of its innovative mobile power fleet, Nomad Transportable Power Systems (Nomad) has added Chris McKay, former Director of Battery Energy Storage Systems with WEG Electric Corp, to its team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005452/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Nomad, founded by Northern Reliability and KORE Power in 2019, allows a semi-trailer bed to deliver up to 2 MWh of battery storage capacity with plug-and-play connectivity. Nomad has developed three classes of transportable power systems - 2.0 MWh, 1.3 MWh, and 660 kWh - each containing the proprietary Nomad Power Dock system for seamless interconnection for both grid and commercial applications. Nomad systems deliver energy solutions for every market.

“Chris McKay has built a career delivering clean energy solutions. He has experience with community wind projects for Northern Power Systems, and more recently, he worked delivering battery systems with WEG,” said Jay Bellows, Nomad’s President and CEO. “As we look towards deployment of the Nomad system, Chris’ experience will be indispensable.”

McKay said the flexibility offered by Nomad would expand opportunities for customers to take advantage of renewable energy and increase resilience while reducing the cost of entry.

“Flexibility is the key,” he said, “industrial clients want to take advantage of off-peak power prices, critical service providers need redundancies to keep power flowing, and emergency response needs reliable power for day-to-day operations. Nomad delivers energy storage solutions that meet today’s critical needs.”

About Nomad Transportable Power Systems

Nomad Transportable Power Systems was founded by two companies known for their disruptive innovation and desire to impact clean energy, Northern Reliability, and KORE Power. The idea was formed early in 2015 when a necessity was recognized to deliver energy based on the customers’ needs with a lower cost of entry. Starting in early 2019, NRI and KORE established a working partnership for standard ESS systems that are 100% U.S. manufactured, designed, and operated.


