Nomi Health Brings No Out-of-Pocket Cost COVID-19 Testing with Fastest Result Turnaround Time to Baltimore

New downtown testing site opens in support of mitigation efforts while Omicron cases surge

Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company rewiring how care is bought, paid for and delivered, brings its direct to consumer healthcare expertise and COVID-19 testing operations to Baltimore, Maryland. Anyone can receive no out-of-pocket cost testing at the newly opened walk-up testing clinic at 419 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD, 21201. The site is open Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the new year, hours may be updated to include weekends. Registration is encouraged but walks up are also welcome.

The site offers the fastest COVID-19 test result time in the Baltimore area providing three options: Rapid PCR (30 minutes for results), Nasal PCR (24-36 hours for results), and Rapid Antigen (30 minutes for results). AB flu tests will also be available starting this week, at a very minimal cost, to further support the health of the local community.

“Making care more accessible to the community is a core tenet of Nomi Heath’s mission and equipping the people of Baltimore with easy access to everyday health services is a critical next step for us in this mission,” said Mark Newman, Nomi Health founder and CEO. “Fast and easy testing options are absolutely necessary as we navigate another surge, especially during the holiday season and the cold winter months. We are eager to support the community, as we welcome everyone to our sites.”

The COVID-19 test samples are processed in a CLIA-certified laboratory using FDA EUA-authorized test kits. Patients in need of a test may provide insurance information, if they have insurance coverage. Those without coverage will not be turned away and individuals without insurance can still receive COVID-19 tests at no cost.

Appointments are not required, but pre-registration is available at http://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/maryland. Patient support is also available at (410) 541-5580.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company focused on making healthcare actually work for those who buy it for their states, organizations, and constituents. We’re a team of over 2,000--each actively working to connect buyers and healthcare providers directly to lower costs, deliver care solutions to all and rewire the health system to run in real-time. From the front lines of COVID testing and vaccination serving over 10 million Americans and more than 40,000 patients each day, to building new ecosystems of buyers such as States and Counties without middlemen, Nomi delivers a solution for our nation’s leaders seeking to widen access to care while lowering cost of care. Visit us @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

