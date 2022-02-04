Nomi Health Opening Additional Testing Sites to Serve Community During Omicron Surge

Existing Baltimore Street Clinic COVID-19 Testing Site Has Served the Community Since Mid-December

Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company that has provided COVID-19 testing to the community since mid-December of last year, has proactively opened one additional location and is in the process of opening another, to accommodate the surge in demand for testing as a result of the Omicron variant. New locations include:

Open now: Rehoboth Church Of Deliverance, 603 E Patapsco Ave., Baltimore, MD 21237

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday 10AM-2PM

Opening soon: Harbel Community Organization, 5807 Harford Rd., Baltimore, MD 21214

Hours of Operation: Wednesday-Saturday 10AM-5PM

Both PCR and antigen tests are available at the above Nomi Health testing sites. While patients are asked to bring their insurance information, patients without insurance will not be turned away. Patients with questions can call the Nomi Health Call Center at (410) 541-5580. Appointments are not required, but pre-registration is available at http://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/maryland.

The COVID-19 walk-up testing clinic that opened at 419 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 mid-December last year has surpassed 9,000 tests performed. The highest testing day had 800 tests performed, averaging about 300 per day. The Baltimore Street Clinic site can accommodate up to 1,000 tests per day currently and is fully staffed. The Baltimore Street Clinic testing site offers the fastest COVID-19 test result time in the Baltimore area, providing Rapid PCR (30 minutes for results), Nasal PCR (24-36 hours for results), and Rapid Antigen (30 minutes for results). The hours of operation are currently Monday through Sunday, 8AM - 6PM.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company focused on making healthcare actually work for those who buy it for their states, organizations, and constituents. We’re a team of over 2,000--each actively working to connect buyers and healthcare providers directly to lower costs, deliver care solutions to all and rewire the health system to run in real-time. From the front lines of COVID testing and vaccination serving over 10 million Americans and more than 40,000 patients each day, to building new ecosystems of buyers such as States and Counties without middlemen, Nomi delivers a solution for our nation’s leaders seeking to widen access to care while lowering cost of care. Visit us @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

