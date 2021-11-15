Nomi Health Operates Two No-Cost COVID-19 Testing Sites for Utahns as Part of State's “Test to Travel” Program

Partnership between State and Nomi Health supports increased holiday travel - an average of 6,000 tests per day conducted for Utahns and out-of-state travelers

In anticipation of the upcoming holidays and increased travel plans, Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company powering more effective care delivery and care payments, is operating two testing sites to support the “Test to Travel” program in partnership with the Utah Department of Health.

Activated last month, the locations at the Dixie Tech College, 610 S Tech Ridge Drive, in St. George and the Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, in Salt Lake City, have an exclusive “Test to Travel” lane to expedite the process for travelers. Utahns and other travelers coming through the state can receive the test that best suits their needs, as the sites provide rapid antigen, rapid PCR, and PCR tests. Testing is provided at no cost for Utah residents with ID and proof of travel.

The average wait time is 5 minutes or less to get tested. No appointment is required.

Testing is currently available with exclusive “Test to Travel” lanes at:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, operating Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., MT, and

Dixie Tech College, ​610 S. Tech Ridge Dr., St. George, operating Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., MT.

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, Nomi Health has been a collaborative partner to the State of Utah providing easy access to quality testing without any out-of-pocket cost to Utahns,” said Mark Newman, founder and CEO, Nomi Health. “We continue to collaborate with our partners to help Utahns get back to normal as safely as possible, and to reopen everything from schools and workplaces to the performing arts and travel.”

Nomi Health Medical Director Dr. June Steely shares the following tips to stay safe and healthy while traveling:

Wear a mask properly (cover your nose and mouth), as required. Consider eating a meal prior to heading to the airport to avoid eating on site or in-flight, as unmasking to eat can increase risk of exposure. Bring sanitizing wipes in your carry-on to regularly clean your hands and surroundings. Get vaccinated!

Nomi Health also operates the largest mobile COVID-19 response program in the state, with ten mobile units serving the hardest-hit and most remote communities. To date, Nomi Health has completed half a million tests and more than 140,000 vaccines across the State, serving communities from Washington County, Tooele to Utah County to Wendover.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company focused on making healthcare actually work for those who buy it for their states, organizations and constituents. We’re a team of over 2,000--each actively working to connect buyers and healthcare providers directly to lower costs, deliver care solutions to all and rewire the health system to run in real time. From the front lines of COVID-19 testing and vaccination serving over 10 million Americans and more than 40,000 patients each day, to building new ecosystems of buyers such as States and Counties without middlemen, Nomi Health delivers a solution for our nation’s leaders seeking to widen access to care while lowering cost of care. Visit us @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005413/en/