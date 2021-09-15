Log in
Nominations Now Open for the 2021 Oticon Focus on People Awards

09/15/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
National awards program honors individuals with hearing loss and the hearing care professionals who are positively impacting their communities and beyond

Hearing aid manufacturer Oticon, Inc. has opened the call for nominations for the 2021 Oticon Focus on People Awards, which spotlight the inspiring acts and achievements of the individuals and professionals within the hearing loss community.

Oticon has been empowering people with hearing loss through innovation and life-changing technology for more than a century. The Oticon Focus on People Awards honor the students, adults and advocates with hearing loss who also are breaking barriers, tearing down stereotypes, and proving that hearing loss does not hinder one’s ability to make a difference. In addition, the national awards program recognizes the outstanding hearing care professionals who tirelessly serve the hearing loss community.

“Each year we are impressed and moved by the work of the nominees for the Oticon Focus on People Awards. I’m confident this year will be no different,” says Nancy Palmere, Director of Consumer Marketing and Public Relations for Oticon, Inc. “Amid the difficulties created by the pandemic, emerged everyday heroes — neighbors, friends, professionals and others who are inspiring change and serving as role models within the hearing loss community. We applaud these individuals, whose inspiring stories and contributions propel us forward in challenging outdated perceptions of what it means to live with hearing loss.”

Nominations for the Oticon Focus on People Awards are being accepted online until October 15 in the following four categories:

  • Student - For full-time students with hearing loss, ages 6 – 25
  • Adult - For individuals aged 21 and above with hearing loss
  • Advocacy - For adults with hearing loss who are actively involved in support efforts for the hard-of-hearing or deaf communities
  • Practitioner - For hearing care professionals who are currently in practice in either a school or clinical setting. Nominees in the Practitioner category are not required to have hearing loss.

Following the nomination phase, three finalists in each category will be selected for online voting. Oticon invites everyone to vote online to determine who will receive first, second and third place.

Each finalist will be awarded a cash prize, and the four winners will receive a donation to the charity of their choice. In addition, the first-place winners in the Student, Adult and Advocacy categories will receive a pair of Oticon’s advanced BrainHearing™ hearing aids, like Oticon More™, the first hearing aid with an on-board Deep Neural Network (DNN).

For more information on the Oticon Focus on People Awards or to nominate yourself or someone you know, please visit Oticon.com/FOP. Submissions close on October 15, 2021.

Oticon, Inc. – Life-Changing Technology

Oticon is one of the world’s most innovative hearing device manufacturers, with more than 110 years’ experience in the design and development of hearing aids for adults and children. Our comprehensive portfolio of life-changing technology improves not only the quality of hearing but the overall quality of life for people with hearing loss. Oticon challenges conventions and pushes the limits of technology to bring to market hearing solutions that exceed the needs and expectations of people with hearing loss, so that they can live their lives without limit. Our groundbreaking BrainHearing™ technology is helping to provide better hearing with less effort by giving the brain the clearest, purest sound signals to decode. For more information visit oticon.com.


HOT NEWS