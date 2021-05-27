NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Sarah Bianchi, of Virginia, to be Deputy United States Trade Representative (Asia, Africa, Investment, Services, Textiles, and Industrial Competitiveness), with the rank of Ambassador, vice Jeffrey Gerrish.

Elizabeth Merrill Brown, of Maryland, to be General Counsel, Department of Education, vice Carlos G. Muniz, resigned.

Brian Eddie Nelson, of California, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes, vice Sigal Mandelker, resigned.

Matthew G. Olsen, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Attorney General, vice John C. Demers.

Elizabeth Rosenberg, of Vermont, to be Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing, Department of the Treasury, vice Marshall Billingslea.

Arun Venkataraman, of the District of Columbia, to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service, vice Ian Paul Steff.

Gwynne A. Wilcox, of New York, to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board for the term of five years expiring August 27, 2023, vice Mark Gaston Pearce, term expired.

