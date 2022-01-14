NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 13, 2022:

Sarah Bloom Raskin, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the unexpired term of fourteen years from February 1, 2018, vice Randal Quarles, resigned.

Sarah Bloom Raskin, of Maryland, to be Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for a term of four years, vice Randal Quarles, resigned.

Lisa DeNell Cook, of Michigan, to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the unexpired term of fourteen years from February 1, 2010, vice Janet L. Yellen, resigned.

Philip Nathan Jefferson, of North Carolina, to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for a term of fourteen years from February 1, 2022, vice Richard Clarida, resigned.

