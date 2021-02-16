Nominee for No. 2 spot at U.S. Treasury to get confirmation hearing Feb. 23 -source

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
nominee for the No. 2 job at the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, will
appear before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for a
confirmation hearing on Feb. 23, a source familiar with the
plans said on Tuesday.
Committee Chairman Ron Wyden in December said Adeyemo was
"eminently qualified" for the job and vowed to get the
nomination through the committee as quickly as possible.
If confirmed Adeyemo, a former senior adviser at BlackRock,
would be the first Black deputy secretary of the Treasury. He
previously served as a deputy national security adviser under
President Barack Obama, and was later president of the Obama
Foundation, which is overseeing work on the former president's
library.
Adeyemo vowed in December to be “laser-focused” on national
security, if confirmed for the job, including “using our
sanctions regime to hold bad actors accountable.”
He will lead the Biden administration's review https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-sanctions-insight-idUSKBN28Q1CV
of former President Donald Trump's blunt-force approach on
sanctions, multiple sources told Reuters in December.
Mark Sobel, a former senior Treasury official, said Adeyemo
- who served as the White House sherpa for G7 and G20 meetings
during the last year of the Obama administration - had a wide
range of experience across government.
"Wally knows the Treasury inside out. He knows how it is
organized. He knows what all of the pieces do and how they mesh
together," Sobel said. "He knows how to get things done in a
bureaucracy, which is a valuable skill. So he'll be able to help
the Treasury hit the ground running."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)