Nomis Solutions Announces Strategic Collaboration with J.D. Power to Deliver Enhanced Automotive Finance Pricing Strategies to Financial Institutions

11/11/2021 | 12:00pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, announced it has formed a strategic collaboration with J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, to deliver enhanced automotive financing price optimization to financial institutions throughout the United States and Canada. Through this alliance, participating financial institutions can leverage the comprehensive automotive finance data from J.D. Power PIN Navigator in conjunction with the sophisticated Nomis Price Optimizer platform to further refine their automotive finance pricing strategies and improve their market position relative to competitors.

"Given the volatile sales environment, combined with an expectation of rising interest rates, the ability for banks, captives, credit unions, and independents to make accurate and competitive auto financing offers, while simultaneously maintaining profitability, has never been more critical than it is now," explained Frank Rohde, CEO of Nomis Solutions. "Nomis Price Optimizer helps them do just that. Now paired with J.D. Power's extensive auto finance dataset, this strategic collaboration positions our organizations to provide even further transparency into real-time, frontline pricing insights and actionable recommendations for today's highly competitive auto lending market."

J.D. Power PIN Navigator collects retail transaction and electronic point-of-sale data from franchised automotive dealerships nationwide. The product is designed to support the needs of the sales, marketing, pricing, risk, and insurance departments of automotive finance lenders. PIN Navigator provides lenders with 24/7 access to the timeliest data available in the market and includes more than 70 contract, dealer, and lender variables-all of which are updated daily. Working in tandem with Nomis Price Optimizer, users gain access to instantaneous, accurate insights into auto finance deals taking place across the U.S. and within their desired competitive markets. This data is harnessed to provide actionable recommendations with specific detail into dealership sales, from the vehicle to loan details. With information as recent as the last 72 hours, lenders can identify emerging trends and make pricing decisions in real time.

"Having Nomis engage with select J.D. Power clients early on, we have seen first-hand how powerful the Nomis modeling is and how our real-time data can work together to benefit clients," said Mike Buckingham, managing director of PIN Auto Finance at J.D. Power. "We expect this collaboration to reap numerous benefits for all auto lenders and the industry as a whole."

Leveraged by leading auto finance institutions nationwide, Nomis Price Optimizer creates a centralized hub for loan pricing intelligence, portfolio analytics, and rate optimization and planning tools, enabling leading financial institutions to make precise, strategic pricing decisions across their competitive markets. Using the platform's intuitive optimization and forecasting engine, retail banks, lenders, and credit unions can create best-in-class analytics tailored to the unique needs and nuances of both indirect and direct auto finance product lines. Nomis Price Optimizer is the only tool of its kind that is configured with price-sensitive demand, behavioral, and profitability modeling and fueled by loan transaction, balance, customer, and competitor data to drive double-digit profitability and volume improvements.

Contact Nomis Solutions for more information on Nomis Price Optimizer or to learn more about this strategic collaboration with J.D. Power.

About Nomis Solutions

Nomis Solutions is a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider that delivers competitive intelligence to bankers and mortgage lenders to facilitate more advanced pricing strategies. The company's analytics platform and end-to-end pricing tools enable retail banks and mortgage lenders to achieve customer- and borrower-centric pricing backed by real-time, actionable data. The platform also supports banks and mortgage lenders in their understanding and anticipation of the evolving demands of customers and borrowers, competitors, and ever-changing market conditions. For more information, please visit www.nomissolutions.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in data and analytics, advisory services and consumer insights. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

News Source: Nomis Solutions

Related link: https://www.nomissolutions.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/nomis-solutions-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-j-d-power-to-deliver-enhanced-automotive-finance-pricing-strategies-to-financial-institutions/

