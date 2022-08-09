Nomura cuts India's 2022 retail inflation forecast to 6.7%

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nomura marginally revised down
India's headline retail inflation forecast by 20
basis points to 6.7% in 2022 on the back of lower food and
commodity prices.
** Nomura analysts, however, expect inflation to average 6.0% in
2023 as compared to 5.9% in their previous forecast.
** "Some ameliorating factors have materialised in July, such as
lower food and commodity prices, but retail prices are likely to
remain sticky," Nomura analysts Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi
said in a note.
** Nomura expects India's economic growth at 7.0%
in 2022/23, which is seen easing to 5.5% in the next financial
year that starts in April 2023.
** Nomura expects the government to breach fiscal deficit target
to 6.8% of GDP, as it does not expect oil taxes and higher gold
import duties to fully offset the slippage from the fuel excise
duty cuts and higher subsidies.
** It expects the pace of hikes in policy rates to slow down and
sees the Reserve Bank of India hiking repo rate by
35 basis points in September and 25 bps in December.
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia;editing by Neha Arora)