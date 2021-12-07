Log in
Non-OPEC member Kazakhstan 'keen to raise production,' -deputy energy minister

12/07/2021 | 01:14pm EST
HOUSTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Non-OPEC member Kazakhstan is keen to raise its oil output, currently 12% under its 1.7 million barrels per day capacity, but committed to comply with the pace set under an OPEC+ agreement, first vice energy minister Murat Zhurebekov said on Tuesday in Houston.

OPEC and its allies agreed last week to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases despite fears a U.S. release from crude reserves and the new Omicron coronavirus variant would lead to an oil price rout. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS