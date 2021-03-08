Log in
Nonacus : Introduces Whole Genome Sequencing Service to Support SARS-CoV-2 Testing Laboratories

03/08/2021 | 05:40am EST
  • New service supports UK government test-to-release scheme for day 2 testing
  • Assay development funded by Innovate UK grant for viral surveillance, received in May 2020

Nonacus, a provider of genetic testing products for precision medicine and liquid biopsy, today announced the commercial launch of a new service for Whole Genome Sequencing of SARS-CoV-2, developed to enable the UK government’s Test-To-Release scheme. Assay development for the new service was funded by a grant from Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency.

Government regulations, recently announced, set out the minimum standards that private sector providers must meet for SARS-CoV-2 tests for people arriving in England. All international arrivals to the UK are required to take a test on day 2 and day 8 of their quarantine period for variant surveillance. Day 2 samples shown to be positive from qRT-PCR testing will have the SARS-CoV-2 genomes sequenced to look for novel variants. Nonacus’ new service will support this scheme and enable monitoring of the disease.

During the pandemic, Nonacus expanded its accredited service facility to support a complete SARS-CoV-2 testing workflow and developed the new rapid Whole Genome Viral Sequencing library approach with nanopore sequencing.

Chris Sale, CEO of Nonacus, said: “We are proud to have developed this service and support the government’s test-to-release scheme. Our method will provide a faster, lower cost offering for Whole Genome Viral Sequencing, which will be key in identifying and monitoring variants. We look forward to supporting laboratories undertaking SARS-CoV-2 testing, as well as aiding public health institutions in their surveillance of the virus.”

For more information on Nonacus’ services for SARS-CoV-2, please visit: https://nonacus.com/sars-cov-2-testing-services/


© Business Wire 2021
