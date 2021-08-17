Nonantum Capital Partners : Announces Acquisition of Helix Traffic Solutions

Private Equity Firm Acquires Market-leading Provider of Mission-critical Traffic Management Services

Nonantum Capital Partners (“Nonantum”), a middle-market private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Helix Traffic Solutions (“Helix”), one of the nation’s largest providers of mission-critical traffic management services and equipment.

Helix offers a full suite of traffic safety solutions, including traffic control, flagging, equipment rental, and sign installation services. All of Helix’s services are provided to keep road workers, utility contractors, and the general public safe on active roadways where repairs, construction, and upgrades are being performed.

Helix has accelerated its growth in recent years by acquiring several founder-led traffic service businesses, creating a network of companies that offer customers a highly professionalized, local, and client-centric service with the support of a strong national organization. This divisional model allows Helix to deliver its on-demand and reliable service to more than 3,400 clients across the country, making Helix one of the most trusted end-to-end solution providers in the space and the acquirer of choice for traffic management businesses in the United States.

Nonantum became the partner of choice for Helix’s management given the firm’s track record of success in acquiring and growing family and founder-led businesses and scaling them as part of a professionalized national platform.

“The success of the Helix family of companies is underpinned by long-term client relationships built on our deep industry knowledge, expertise, and cutting-edge technology that delivers reliable and on-time service,” Helix CEO Brent Smith said. “Nonantum’s experience in the industrial services and equipment rental sectors, and in scaling companies like Helix to maximize a company’s growth potential, will be integral in expanding our national footprint.”

Helix holds a long history of exceptional organic and acquisition growth. Today, the company has 30 national branches and over 1,000 field members across 12 states. The breadth and depth of Helix’s reach enables the company to draw upon best practices across diverse geographies and leadership teams.

The Nonantum team has a long-standing relationship with Brent Smith and has tracked the Helix opportunity for several years. Nonantum is pleased to officially partner with Mr. Smith and the broader Helix team.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brent and work alongside the Helix leadership team, who are trusted voices in traffic management,” Nonantum Managing Partner Jon Biotti said. “America’s aging infrastructure is in dire need of repair and modernization, and Helix is built to be a linchpin for reliable traffic control services that are integral to the safety of both workers and the public. We are excited to support the next phase of Helix’s evolution and continue operating its proven playbook for growth in a large and highly fragmented sector.”

RW Baird acted as financial advisor to Helix. Nonantum was advised by Goodwin in completing the Helix investment.

Helix is currently searching for additional complementary businesses to acquire in the traffic management space. If interested in learning more, please contact Brent Smith at brent.smith@helixtraffic.com.

About Nonantum Capital Partners

Founded in 2018 by a team of experienced private equity and management executives as a spin-out from Charlesbank Capital Partners, Nonantum is a Boston-based middle-market private equity firm. Nonantum focuses on investing in family and founder-owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, and complex situations where personal partnership is critical and opportunities exist for significant equity value creation. For more information, visit http://nonantumcapital.com/.

About Helix Traffic Solutions

Helix Traffic Solutions is a provider of traffic safety solutions, including traffic control, flagging, equipment rental, and sign installation services. Helix is structured as a collection of founder-led companies united under a strong national organization to provide highly customized and safe traffic management services for projects of any size throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://helixtraffic.com/.

