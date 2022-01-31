Nonantum Capital Partners Raises $575 Million For Fund II

Firm continues to emerge as the “partner of choice” for middle market business owners

Nonantum Capital Partners announced the recent closing of its second private equity fund at its hard cap of $575 million in limited partner capital commitments, concluding a fundraising process that launched in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Nonantum will continue the strategy employed in Fund I of investing in founder-led businesses and corporate carve-outs in the consumer, industrial, and business services sectors. The firm targets opportunities to become “partner of choice” for founders and management teams, with a focus on the middle market, where the team has deep investment, operational, and management experience.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our founding investors, and we welcome a select group of new investors that share our enthusiasm for the middle market,” said Jon Biotti, Managing Partner of Nonantum. “Our guiding principle since day one has been to offer business owners a true partnership approach, capital to grow their business, and seasoned operational guidance. This approach has positioned us to emerge as the ‘partner of choice’ in a competitive market, where management teams tend to select us for reasons other than price. We are proud that our portfolio companies and investors alike see our value in this environment.”

The fund received commitments from over 40 leading global endowments, family offices, foundations, and pension funds. It also counts nearly 50 CEOs, founders, and industry executives amongst its investors. Inclusive of the contributions by Nonantum’s founders and affiliates, the fund received over $625 million of total capital commitments. The firm previously closed its first fund at $385 million of total capital commitments in April of 2018, and now exceeds $1 billion of capital under management.

Nonantum’s partners include three former senior investment professionals from Charlesbank (Jon Biotti, David Ganitsky, and Alex Weiss), three Executive Partners with decades of experience as CEOs of leading consumer and industrial companies (Neil DeFeo, Ron DeFeo, and Kathleen McCann), and a Chief Operating Officer with extensive private equity experience (Scott Farden).

Proskauer Rose LLP served as outside fund counsel.

About Nonantum Capital Partners

Founded in 2018 by a group of experienced private equity and management executives as a spin-out from Charlesbank Capital Partners, Nonantum is a Boston-based middle-market private equity firm. Nonantum focuses on investing in family- and founder-owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, and complex situations where personal partnership is critical, and opportunities exist for significant equity value creation. The firm seeks to invest $25 million to $100 million of equity per company. For more information, visit http://nonantumcapital.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005290/en/