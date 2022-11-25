Nonfarm Payrolls Seen +200K -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A -19.4 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Sep N/A +13.1% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Nov 100.0 (7) 102.5 Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Nov +200K (3) +239K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 3Q +2.7% (8) +2.6%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 3Q N/A +4.1%* 0945 Chicago PMI Nov 47.3 (3) 45.2 1000 Pending Home Sales Oct N/A -10.2% 1000 Job Openings Oct N/A 10.7M & Labor Turnover Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 26 230K (5) 240K 0830 Personal Income Oct +0.4% (8) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Oct +0.8% (8) +0.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Oct +0.3% (6) +0.5% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Oct +5.0% (3) +5.1% 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Nov N/A 47.6** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Nov 50.0 (8) 50.2 1000 Construction Spending Oct +0.2% (4) +0.2% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Nov +200K (9) +261K 0830 Unemployment Rate Nov 3.7% (9) 3.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Nov +0.3% (7) +0.37% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Nov +4.7% (3) +4.73% *3Q 1st Reading **Nov Flash Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

