  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Nonfarm Payrolls Seen +200K -- Data Week Ahead

11/25/2022 | 02:17pm EST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy             Nov       N/A          -19.4 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller               Sep       N/A          +13.1% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Nov       100.0  (7)    102.5 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                       Nov      +200K   (3)   +239K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         3Q       +2.7%   (8)   +2.6%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       3Q        N/A          +4.1%* 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Nov       47.3   (3)    45.2 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Oct       N/A          -10.2% 
          1000  Job Openings                   Oct       N/A           10.7M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Nov 26    230K   (5)    240K 
          0830  Personal Income                Oct      +0.4%   (8)   +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Oct      +0.8%   (8)   +0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Oct      +0.3%   (6)   +0.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Oct      +5.0%   (3)   +5.1% 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Nov       N/A           47.6** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Nov       50.0   (8)    50.2 
          1000  Construction Spending          Oct      +0.2%   (4)   +0.2% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls               Nov      +200K   (9)   +261K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate              Nov       3.7%   (9)    3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***       Nov      +0.3%   (7)   +0.37% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***       Nov      +4.7%   (3)   +4.73% 
 
*3Q 1st Reading 
**Nov Flash Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1416ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.67442 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.20878 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.37% 0.7469 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.04064 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012242 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.26% 0.62407 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
