Nonfarm Payrolls Seen +200K -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Nov +190K (10) +239K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 3Q +2.7% (23) +2.6%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 3Q +4.1% (8) +4.1%* 0945 Chicago PMI Nov 47.0 (11) 45.2 1000 Pending Home Sales Oct -5.5% (12) -10.2% 1000 Job Openings Oct 10.5M (6) 10.7M & Labor Turnover Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 26 235K (19) 240K 0830 Personal Income Oct +0.4% (24) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Oct +0.8% (22) +0.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Oct +0.3% (21) +0.5% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Oct +5.0% (14) +5.1% 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Nov 47.6 (9) 47.6** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Nov 49.8 (23) 50.2 1000 Construction Spending Oct -0.2% (17) +0.2% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Nov +200K (24) +261K 0830 Unemployment Rate Nov 3.7% (24) 3.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Nov +0.3% (22) +0.37% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Nov +4.6% (10) +4.73% *3Q 1st Reading **Nov Flash Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1014ET