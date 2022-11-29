Advanced search
Nonfarm Payrolls Seen +200K -- Data Week Ahead

11/29/2022 | 10:15am EST
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                       Nov      +190K   (10)  +239K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         3Q       +2.7%   (23)  +2.6%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       3Q       +4.1%   (8)   +4.1%* 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Nov       47.0   (11)   45.2 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Oct      -5.5%   (12)  -10.2% 
          1000  Job Openings                   Oct       10.5M  (6)    10.7M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Nov 26    235K   (19)   240K 
          0830  Personal Income                Oct      +0.4%   (24)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Oct      +0.8%   (22)  +0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Oct      +0.3%   (21)  +0.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Oct      +5.0%   (14)  +5.1% 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Nov       47.6   (9)    47.6** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Nov       49.8   (23)   50.2 
          1000  Construction Spending          Oct      -0.2%   (17)  +0.2% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls               Nov      +200K   (24)  +261K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate              Nov       3.7%   (24)   3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***       Nov      +0.3%   (22)  +0.37% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***       Nov      +4.6%   (10)  +4.73% 
 
*3Q 1st Reading 
**Nov Flash Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1014ET

