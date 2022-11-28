Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Nonfarm Payrolls Seen +200K -- Data Week Ahead Update

11/28/2022 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller               Sep      +10.9%  (7)   +13.1% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Nov       100.0  (22)   102.5 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                       Nov      +190K   (10)  +239K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         3Q       +2.7%   (23)  +2.6%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       3Q       +4.1%   (8)   +4.1%* 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Nov       47.0   (11)   45.2 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Oct      -5.5%   (12)  -10.2% 
          1000  Job Openings                   Oct       10.5M  (6)    10.7M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Nov 26    235K   (19)   240K 
          0830  Personal Income                Oct      +0.4%   (24)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Oct      +0.8%   (22)  +0.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Oct      +0.3%   (21)  +0.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Oct      +5.0%   (14)  +5.1% 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Nov       47.6   (9)    47.6** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Nov       49.8   (23)   50.2 
          1000  Construction Spending          Oct      -0.2%   (17)  +0.2% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls               Nov      +200K   (24)  +261K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate              Nov       3.7%   (24)   3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***       Nov      +0.3%   (22)  +0.37% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***       Nov      +4.6%   (10)  +4.73% 
 
*3Q 1st Reading 
**Nov Flash Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1417ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:17pNonfarm Payrolls Seen +200K -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:13pTrending: Apple Supplier Foxconn Facing Unrest at China Facility
DJ
02:04pSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
02:03pComex Copper Settles 0.44% Lower at $3.6105 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Silver Settles 2.40% Lower at $20.910 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.75% Lower at $1740.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:26pNord Stream updates Russia-Germany pipeline outage end-date to April next year
RE
01:25pNord stream updates russia-germany pipeline outages end date to…
RE
01:11pLME had regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March - filings
RE
12:45pIndia purchased 40% of seaborne Russian Urals oil in Nov. -Refinitiv data, traders
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2Cyber Monday set for record sales of $11.2 billion as shoppers wait for..
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Analyst recommendations: Jet2, Live Nation, Tyson, Twilio...
5Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

HOT NEWS