The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Nov +5.7% (6) +4.9% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Job Openings Dec 8.8M (11) 8.8M & Labor Turnover 1000 Consumer Confidence Jan 115.0 (22) 110.7 Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jan +150K (8) +164K 0830 Employment Cost Index 4Q +1.0% (21) +1.1% 0945 Chicago PMI Jan 48.0 (11) 46.9 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 27 214K (17) 214K 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 4Q +2.5% (21) +5.2%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 4Q +1.1% (20) -1.2%* 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Jan 50.1 (7) 50.3** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jan 47.2 (24) 47.4 1000 Construction Spending Dec +0.5% (17) +0.4% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jan +185K (25) +216K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jan 3.8% (25) 3.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Jan +0.3% (24) +0.44% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Jan +4.1% (7) +4.1% 1000 Factory Orders Dec +0.2% (17) +2.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 79.0 (16) 78.8**** (Final) *3Q Revised Reading **Jan Flash Reading ***All private-sector workers ****Jan Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

