The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller               Nov       +5.7%   (6)  +4.9% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Job Openings                   Dec         8.8M  (11)  8.8M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Jan         115.0 (22)  110.7 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                       Jan        +150K  (8)  +164K 
          0830  Employment Cost Index          4Q         +1.0%  (21) +1.1% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Jan         48.0  (11)  46.9 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jan 27      214K  (17)  214K 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)          4Q         +2.5%  (21) +5.2%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)      4Q         +1.1%  (20) -1.2%* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Jan         50.1  (7)   50.3** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Jan         47.2  (24)  47.4 
          1000  Construction Spending          Dec        +0.5%  (17) +0.4% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls               Jan        +185K  (25) +216K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate              Jan         3.8%  (25)  3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***       Jan        +0.3%  (24) +0.44% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***       Jan        +4.1%  (7)  +4.1% 
          1000  Factory Orders                 Dec        +0.2%  (17) +2.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jan         79.0  (16)  78.8**** 
                  (Final) 
 
 
*3Q Revised Reading 
**Jan Flash Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
****Jan Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
