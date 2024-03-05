The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Feb +150K (8) +107K 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jan -0.1% (10) +0.4% 1000 Job Openings Jan 8.9M (11) 9.0M & Labor Turnover Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 2 217K (19) 215K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 4Q +3.1% (18) +3.2%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 4Q +0.6% (17) +0.5%* 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jan $63.4B (24) $62.2B 1500 Consumer Credit Jan +$10.0B (12) +$1.6B Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Feb +198K (26) +353K 0830 Unemployment Rate Feb 3.7% (26) 3.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Feb +0.2% (25) +0.55% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Feb +4.4% (10) +4.48% *4Q Prelim Reading **All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-24 1014ET