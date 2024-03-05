The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                       Feb       +150K   (8)  +107K 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories          Jan       -0.1%   (10) +0.4% 
          1000  Job Openings                   Jan        8.9M   (11)  9.0M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Mar 2      217K   (19)  215K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)         4Q        +3.1%   (18) +3.2%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)     4Q        +0.6%   (17) +0.5%* 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit             Jan       $63.4B  (24) $62.2B 
          1500  Consumer Credit                Jan      +$10.0B  (12) +$1.6B 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls               Feb       +198K   (26) +353K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate              Feb        3.7%   (26)  3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**        Feb       +0.2%   (25) +0.55% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**        Feb       +4.4%   (10) +4.48% 
 
*4Q Prelim Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
