Nonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 210K -- Data Week Ahead Update

03/01/2021 | 02:18pm EST
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Feb      +225K   (15)  +174K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Feb       58.9   (8)    58.9* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Feb       58.7   (33)   58.7 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 27    750K   (26)   730K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)      4Q       -4.7%   (26)  -4.8%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)  4Q       +6.6%   (26)  +6.8%** 
          1000  Factory Orders              Jan      +2.3%   (24)  +1.1% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Feb      +210K   (33)   49K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Feb      +6.3%   (33)   6.3% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***    Feb      +0.2%   (27)  +0.2% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***    Feb      +5.3%   (12)  +5.38% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Jan      $67.6B  (32)  $66.61B 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Jan     +$12.0B  (15) +$9.7B 
 
*Feb Flash Reading 
**4Q Prelim Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 1417ET

