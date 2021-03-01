Nonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 210K -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Feb +225K (15) +174K 0945 Markit Services PMI Feb 58.9 (8) 58.9* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Feb 58.7 (33) 58.7 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 27 750K (26) 730K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 4Q -4.7% (26) -4.8%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 4Q +6.6% (26) +6.8%** 1000 Factory Orders Jan +2.3% (24) +1.1% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Feb +210K (33) 49K 0830 Unemployment Rate Feb +6.3% (33) 6.3% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Feb +0.2% (27) +0.2% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Feb +5.3% (12) +5.38% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jan $67.6B (32) $66.61B 1500 Consumer Credit Jan +$12.0B (15) +$9.7B *Feb Flash Reading **4Q Prelim Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

