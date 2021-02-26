Nonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 218K -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Feb 58.5 (6) 58.5* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Feb 58.9 (15) 58.7 1000 Construction Spending Jan +0.8% (9) +1.0% Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Feb +210K (7) +174K 0945 Markit Services PMI Feb 58.9 (5) 58.9* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Feb 58.7 (16) 58.7 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 27 755K (8) 730K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 4Q -4.7% (10) -4.8%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 4Q +6.7% (10) +6.8%** 1000 Factory Orders Jan +2.0% (10) +1.1% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Feb +218K (16) 49K 0830 Unemployment Rate Feb +6.3% (16) 6.3% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Feb +0.2% (14) +0.2% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Feb +5.3% (5) +5.38% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jan $67.5B (13) $66.61B 1500 Consumer Credit Jan +$12.0B (5) +$9.7B *Feb Flash Reading **4Q Prelim Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

