Nonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 218K -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Feb 58.5 (6) 58.5*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Feb 58.9 (15) 58.7
1000 Construction Spending Jan +0.8% (9) +1.0%
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Feb +210K (7) +174K
0945 Markit Services PMI Feb 58.9 (5) 58.9*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Feb 58.7 (16) 58.7
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 27 755K (8) 730K
0830 Productivity (Revised) 4Q -4.7% (10) -4.8%**
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 4Q +6.7% (10) +6.8%**
1000 Factory Orders Jan +2.0% (10) +1.1%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Feb +218K (16) 49K
0830 Unemployment Rate Feb +6.3% (16) 6.3%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Feb +0.2% (14) +0.2%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Feb +5.3% (5) +5.38%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jan $67.5B (13) $66.61B
1500 Consumer Credit Jan +$12.0B (5) +$9.7B
*Feb Flash Reading
**4Q Prelim Reading
***All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
