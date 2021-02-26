Log in
Nonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 218K -- Data Week Ahead

02/26/2021 | 02:16pm EST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Feb       58.5   (6)    58.5* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Feb       58.9   (15)   58.7 
          1000  Construction Spending       Jan      +0.8%   (9)   +1.0% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Feb      +210K   (7)   +174K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Feb       58.9   (5)    58.9* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Feb       58.7   (16)   58.7 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 27    755K   (8)    730K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)      4Q       -4.7%   (10)  -4.8%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)  4Q       +6.7%   (10)  +6.8%** 
          1000  Factory Orders              Jan      +2.0%   (10)  +1.1% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Feb      +218K   (16)   49K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Feb      +6.3%   (16)   6.3% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***    Feb      +0.2%   (14)  +0.2% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***    Feb      +5.3%   (5)   +5.38% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Jan      $67.5B  (13)  $66.61B 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Jan     +$12.0B  (5)  +$9.7B 
 
*Feb Flash Reading 
**4Q Prelim Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 1415ET

