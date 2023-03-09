The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls              Feb       +225K   (27)  +517K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate             Feb        3.4%   (27)   3.4% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*        Feb       +0.4%   (24)  +0.3% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*        Feb       +4.8%   (10)  +4.43% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget        Feb      -$265.5B (6)  -$217B** 
 
*All private-sector workers 
**Feb. 2022 Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

