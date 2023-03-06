The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jan -0.4% (13) +0.1% 1500 Consumer Credit Jan +$22.0B (15) +$11.6B Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Feb +205K (12) +106K 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jan $68.7B (25) $67.42B 1000 Job Openings Jan 10.6M (11) 11.0M & Labor Turnover Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 4 195K (22) 190K Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Feb +225K (27) +517K 0830 Unemployment Rate Feb 3.4% (27) 3.4% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Feb +0.4% (24) +0.3% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Feb +4.8% (10) +4.43% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Feb -$265.5B (6) -$217B** *All private-sector workers **Feb. 2022 Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

