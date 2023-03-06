The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Wholesale Inventories         Jan       -0.4%   (13)  +0.1% 
          1500  Consumer Credit               Jan      +$22.0B  (15) +$11.6B 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                      Feb       +205K   (12)  +106K 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit            Jan       $68.7B  (25)  $67.42B 
          1000  Job Openings                  Jan        10.6M  (11)   11.0M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Mar 4      195K   (22)   190K 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls              Feb       +225K   (27)  +517K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate             Feb        3.4%   (27)   3.4% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*        Feb       +0.4%   (24)  +0.3% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*        Feb       +4.8%   (10)  +4.43% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget        Feb      -$265.5B (6)  -$217B** 
 
*All private-sector workers 
**Feb. 2022 Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1417ET