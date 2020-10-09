Log in
Nonpartisan Website Delivers Crucial Information to Voters

10/09/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2020) -  AboutTrump.org (and Biden) provides media and voters a free, searchable database of over 35,000 sourced quotes by and about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Users can choose from a dropdown menu of suggested searches, or type any issue into the search bar to see what the candidates have said about important topics.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • AboutTrump.org is a non-partisan resource that curates over 35,000 sourced quotes from Trump and Biden with no ads and no spin.
  • The site started in 2017 as a catalog of Trump's presidency, and began adding Joe Biden quotes soon after he became the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee on June 5, 2020
  • Thousands of people access site every week to see the latest quotes from the presidential candidates on topics such as vote by mail, Trump's taxes, and the Supreme Court nomination.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/65653_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

AboutTrump.org is a project of the A-Mark Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Private Foundation established 1997, as a public service ©2020

Contacts:
Tracey DeFrancesco
tracey@amarkfoundation.org

Source: AboutTrump.org (And Biden)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65653


© Newsfilecorp 2020
