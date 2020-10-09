Nonpartisan Website Delivers Crucial Information to Voters

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2020) - AboutTrump.org (and Biden) provides media and voters a free, searchable database of over 35,000 sourced quotes by and about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Users can choose from a dropdown menu of suggested searches, or type any issue into the search bar to see what the candidates have said about important topics.

Key Takeaways:

AboutTrump.org is a non-partisan resource that curates over 35,000 sourced quotes from Trump and Biden with no ads and no spin.

The site started in 2017 as a catalog of Trump's presidency, and began adding Joe Biden quotes soon after he became the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee on June 5, 2020

Thousands of people access site every week to see the latest quotes from the presidential candidates on topics such as vote by mail, Trump's taxes, and the Supreme Court nomination.

AboutTrump.org is a project of the A-Mark Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Private Foundation established 1997, as a public service ©2020

