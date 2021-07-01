Log in
Noorda-COM Begins National Search for New President and Appoints Interim President

07/01/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
The Board of Trustees of the Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine (Noorda-COM) today announced it will begin a national search for a new permanent president and has appointed Dr. Norman S. Wright, Ph.D. as interim president during the search. Dr. Wright is a current member of the Noorda-COM Board of Trustees. Dr. Richard P. Nielsen, president of Noorda-COM for the past two years, has retired from his position effective June 30, 2021.

About Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine

Located in Provo, Utah, Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine (Noorda-COM) offers an innovative and unique medical education approach. Noorda-COM provides 21st-century medical students a curricular model blending active, small group learning with advanced laboratory experiences and research opportunities while also emphasizing school and life balance with a commitment to health and wellness. Noorda-COM focuses on preparing future residency-ready physicians committed to providing patient-centered healthcare. Noorda-COM is a private, proprietary institution. An independent governing Board of Trustees oversees Noorda-COM. The Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation granted Noorda-COM Pre- Accreditation status in December 2020. https://noordacom.org


