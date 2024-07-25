Noosa Mining Investor Conference, July 2024 - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE)

July 24, 2024 at 10:15 pm EDT Share

Stuart Crow - Non Executive Chairman - Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE, OTC: LLKKF) is a responsible lithium developer utilising state of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina. Lake also has three additional early-stage projects in this region.



Stuart Crow - Non Executive Chairman - Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE, OTC: LLKKF) is a responsible lithium developer utilising state of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina. Lake also has three additional early-stage projects in this region.

Copyright 2024 - Stuart Crow - Non Executive Chairman - Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE, OTC: LLKKF) is a responsible lithium developer utilising state of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina. Lake also has three additional early-stage projects in this region.Copyright 2024 - Finance News Network