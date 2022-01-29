Nor'easter wallops U.S. East Coast with snow and wind

"It's high winds, heavy snow, blizzard conditions - all the elements of a classic nor'easter."

New York governor Kathy Hochul was among other states, like New Jersey and Massachusetts, to declare states of emergency due to the nor'easter.

"This could be life-threatening."

Hochul urged residents to watch out for hypothermia, as many braved the elements to shovel driveways and sidewalks.

Forecasters said more than two feet of snow could fall in some areas with wind gusts of 70 miles per hour.

Southeastern Massachusetts was expected to get the highest snow totals... While the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the Boston metropolitan area, forecasting "whiteout conditions" and damaging winds.

Predicting up to two feet of snow in Rhode Island, the governor issued a statewide travel ban for all passenger cars and joined surrounding states in banning tractor-trailers from the roads.

Flights were affected too - with nearly 6,000 canceled this weekend.

The nor'easter was forecast to continue dumping snow through Saturday evening as it moved north.