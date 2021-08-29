Nora wreaks havoc on Mexican coast, weakens to tropical storm

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Nora weakened to
become a tropical storm on Sunday but left parts of the coast of
west-central Mexico in disarray after torrential rains and
heavy winds caused flooding, felled trees and damaged roads and
power lines in several states.
Nora was about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north-west of
Mazatlan and moving north west at 13 miles per hour (20 km per
hour), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPEP4+shtml/291753.shtml.
It was blowing at 70 mph (110 kph) with higher gusts.
In the popular resort town on the Pacific Coast, Puerto
Vallarta, a river burst, destroying a bridge, flooding roads and
bringing a building to collapse, a Reuters witness said.
Earlier, Nora was a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest rating on a
five-step scale.
A minor was still missing, local media reported. So far,
Mexican authorities have not confirmed deaths or injuries.
Elsewhere, local media showed pictures of flooding, damaged
roads and felled trees across several states.
Mexican state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad
(CFE) said on Sunday morning it had restored electricity for 78%
of users in Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit that were
affected by the hurricane.
The Miami-based NHC expected Nora to continue moving
north-northwest on Sunday in its latest advisory and then move
slower northwest through Tuesday.
"Nora is forecast to move very near and roughly parallel to
the coast of Mexico early this week," it said. "However, even a
small deviation to the right of the forecast track could cause
Nora to move inland and dissipate within the next day or so."
Through Monday, Nora will likely produce additional rainfall
of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) across the coastal parts of
Guerrero and Michoacan, the NHC said. It could also produce
significant coastal flooding and large, destructive waves.
Last week, Hurricane Grace killed eight people after it hit
Veracruz.
(Reporting by Alfonso Lepe in Puerto Vallarta;
Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Stefanie
Eschenbacher in Mexico City;
Editing by Bill Berkrot and Lisa Shumaker)