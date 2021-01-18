Nord Gold : 2020 Production and ESG Report

Message from the CEO

'Our first priority in 2020 was protecting the health and well-being of our people in what has been a hugely challenging year given the impact of Covid-19. I would like to once again thank all my colleagues for the way they have adapted to the changes we have put in place during the pandemic.

It is testament to the strength of our people that we have reported a very strong year of production despite these challenges, ahead of the record result achieved last year. In particular, our Gross mine launched in 2018 has continued to outperform, while we have also delivered a very strong result at Taparko in Burkina Faso. This highlights the strength of our international portfolio, where our West African operations are complemented by the unique characteristics of our Russian portfolio, in particular the potential offered by our position in the highly prospective Gross District.

The Gross mine itself has considerable scope for further expansion, while we are progressing quickly with Tokko, another exciting high quality project. We are also making good progress on developing and delivering our ESG strategy. I look forward to progressing our plans to further diversify our Board, and am encouraged to see the continued progress in our WWF and Sustainalytics Ratings. We aim to maintain this momentum in 2021.'

Nikolai Zelenski, Chief Executive Officer, Nordgold