Nord Gold : Nordgold 9m 2020 Production and Sustainability Report

'Nordgold is well set to deliver an excellent result for the year. The strong performance this year has, in particular, been driven by our new Gross mine, the professional team of which has delivered outstanding results from the day it was launched. The time spent de-risking the project, refining the geological model, effectively managing the engineering, design and construction of the mine and appointment of a strong management team has clearly paid off. This, once again, highlights our proven track record in delivering new, large scale, highly efficient, long term mining projects. Maintenance investments undertaken in the third quarter at our Bissa and Lefa operations, are expected to have a positive impact in 2021.

'With a well invested asset base, an outstanding team in place and an ingrained commitment to making a positive contribution to our host communities, Nordgold is very well placed to continue driving value across its operations for all stakeholders.'

Nikolai Zelenski, Chief Executive Officer, Nordgold