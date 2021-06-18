Log in
Nord Gold : Nordgold Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

06/18/2021 | 11:29am EDT
London, United Kingdom, 18 June 2021 - The Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') of Nord Gold plc ('Nordgold' or the 'Company'), the internationally diversified gold producer, was held on 18 June 2021 at the offices of Celtic Resources Holdings Designated Activity Company, Fetcham Park House, Lower Road, Fetcham, Leatherhead, Surrey, KT22 9HD (the 'AGM').

At the AGM, the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM were proposed and passed on a poll.

Enquiries

Nordgold
Olga Ulyeva
Head of Corporate Communications 		olga.ulyeva@nordgold.com
Powerscourt
Peter Ogden Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with about 7,800 people operating a portfolio of nine mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

Disclaimer

Nord Gold SE published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS